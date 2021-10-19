Man robbed at gunpoint in Noble Square

A man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in the Noble Square neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking away after parking his car at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Bosworth Avenue when two men got out of a dark-colored sedan wearing ski masks, police said.

The victim began running away and fell as both men pulled out handguns and demanded his property, police said.

One of them struck him in the face and the robbers took his cellphone, backpack and keys before fleeing in the sedan they arrived in, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.