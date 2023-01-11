Man robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side Wednesday morning.
At about 11:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of North Ashland when two offenders approached him and demanded his property while displaying a firearm, Chicago police said.
The victim complied.
The offenders then fled the scene with the man's property.
No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.