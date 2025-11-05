Expand / Collapse search

Man on electric scooter robbed Chicago pharmacies of narcotics, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  November 5, 2025 8:45am CST


    • Chicago police are looking for a man accused of stealing narcotics from pharmacies in several North Side neighborhoods.
    • The robberies happened throughout October in Edgewater, Rogers Park, Lakeview East, and Magnolia Glen.
    • The suspect was last seen riding away on a black electric scooter.

CHICAGO - A man who jumped pharmacy counters to steal narcotics from several North Side businesses last month is being sought by Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the man entered pharmacies in Edgewater, Lakeview East, Rogers Park, and Magnolia Glen, then jumped over the counter to grab bottles of narcotics before fleeing on a black electric scooter.

Suspect in Chicago pharmacy robberies | CPD

Seven incidents were reported in October, including:

  • Oct. 1: 1200 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 1:30 p.m. (Rogers Park)
  • Oct. 1: 6500 Block of N. Sheridan Rd. at 1:53 p.m. (Rogers Park)
  • Oct. 1: 5300 Block of N. Broadway at 2 p.m. (Edgewater)
  • Oct. 5: 3000 Block of N. Broadway at 4:30 p.m. (Lakeview East)
  • Oct. 22: 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 9:47 a.m. (Rogers Park)
  • Oct. 22: 5600 Block of N. Ridge Ave. at 10:20 a.m. (Magnolia Glen)
  • Oct. 24: 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 1:22 p.m. (Rogers Park)

The man was described as wearing black and white shoes and, in some cases, an orange zip-up sweatshirt or camouflage pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-3-047.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

