Man on electric scooter robbed Chicago pharmacies of narcotics, police say
CHICAGO - A man who jumped pharmacy counters to steal narcotics from several North Side businesses last month is being sought by Chicago police.
What we know:
Police said the man entered pharmacies in Edgewater, Lakeview East, Rogers Park, and Magnolia Glen, then jumped over the counter to grab bottles of narcotics before fleeing on a black electric scooter.
Suspect in Chicago pharmacy robberies | CPD
Seven incidents were reported in October, including:
- Oct. 1: 1200 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 1:30 p.m. (Rogers Park)
- Oct. 1: 6500 Block of N. Sheridan Rd. at 1:53 p.m. (Rogers Park)
- Oct. 1: 5300 Block of N. Broadway at 2 p.m. (Edgewater)
- Oct. 5: 3000 Block of N. Broadway at 4:30 p.m. (Lakeview East)
- Oct. 22: 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 9:47 a.m. (Rogers Park)
- Oct. 22: 5600 Block of N. Ridge Ave. at 10:20 a.m. (Magnolia Glen)
- Oct. 24: 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 1:22 p.m. (Rogers Park)
The man was described as wearing black and white shoes and, in some cases, an orange zip-up sweatshirt or camouflage pants.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-3-047.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.