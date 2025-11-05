Man on electric scooter robbed Chicago pharmacies of narcotics, police say

The Brief Chicago police are looking for a man accused of stealing narcotics from pharmacies in several North Side neighborhoods. The robberies happened throughout October in Edgewater, Rogers Park, Lakeview East, and Magnolia Glen. The suspect was last seen riding away on a black electric scooter.



A man who jumped pharmacy counters to steal narcotics from several North Side businesses last month is being sought by Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the man entered pharmacies in Edgewater, Lakeview East, Rogers Park, and Magnolia Glen, then jumped over the counter to grab bottles of narcotics before fleeing on a black electric scooter.

Suspect in Chicago pharmacy robberies | CPD

Seven incidents were reported in October, including:

Oct. 1: 1200 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 1:30 p.m. (Rogers Park)

Oct. 1: 6500 Block of N. Sheridan Rd. at 1:53 p.m. (Rogers Park)

Oct. 1: 5300 Block of N. Broadway at 2 p.m. (Edgewater)

Oct. 5: 3000 Block of N. Broadway at 4:30 p.m. (Lakeview East)

Oct. 22: 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 9:47 a.m. (Rogers Park)

Oct. 22: 5600 Block of N. Ridge Ave. at 10:20 a.m. (Magnolia Glen)

Oct. 24: 1500 Block of W. Devon Ave. at 1:22 p.m. (Rogers Park)

The man was described as wearing black and white shoes and, in some cases, an orange zip-up sweatshirt or camouflage pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P25-3-047.