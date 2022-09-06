Man robbed during fight on downtown Blue Train

A man was beaten and robbed on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday in the Loop.

The 28-year-old began arguing and fighting with another rider on a train around 1:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street, police said.

During the fight, the other rider stole his wallet and fled the scene once the train stopped at the Jackson Blue Line station, police said.

The man was bruised in the fight and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Crime – primarily theft – has increased dramatically downtown and on the CTA in the past year, according to police data.

Reports of robberies are up 50% over last year in the 1st police district, which covers a large portion of downtown, including the Loop. Overall crime is up 90% in the district from a year ago, according to police.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.