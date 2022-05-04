Expand / Collapse search

Man robbed at knifepoint at Red Line station; 4th CTA attack in less than a week

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Another violent robbery on the CTA prompts concerns about uptick in transit crime

A man was robbed at a Red Line station early Wednesday morning — the fourth CTA-related attack in less than a week.

CHICAGO - A man was punched and robbed at knifepoint early Wednesday at a Red Line station in the South Loop, marking the fourth attack on CTA property in less than a week.

The 25-year-old told police he was on an elevator at the Roosevelt Red Line stop when four people got on with him and took his belongings at knifepoint.

The group took his backpack and wallet and punched him in the face before fleeing on a northbound Red Line train, police said.

The man refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Police took four people into custody for questioning at the Clark/Division station. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Willie Wilson calls for return of conductors, CTA police to curb mass transit crime 'crisis'

Mayoral challenger Willie Wilson vowed Monday that if elected he will bring back CTA conductors, resurrect the CTA’s own police unit and supplement both efforts by hiring back retired Chicago police officers to stop a surge in violent crime and unruly behavior that’s keeping riders away and putting employees at risk.

A man was stabbed during an altercation on a CTA train platform near Midway Airport in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Two other attacks happened on CTA trains or CTA platforms Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the head and pushed onto train tracks on Chicago's West Side at about 9:37 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was on a Blue Line train when he was stabbed in the face Saturday night at about 10:45 p.m.