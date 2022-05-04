Man robbed at knifepoint at Red Line station; 4th CTA attack in less than a week

A man was punched and robbed at knifepoint early Wednesday at a Red Line station in the South Loop, marking the fourth attack on CTA property in less than a week.

The 25-year-old told police he was on an elevator at the Roosevelt Red Line stop when four people got on with him and took his belongings at knifepoint.

The group took his backpack and wallet and punched him in the face before fleeing on a northbound Red Line train, police said.

The man refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Police took four people into custody for questioning at the Clark/Division station. Area Three detectives are investigating.

A man was stabbed during an altercation on a CTA train platform near Midway Airport in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Two other attacks happened on CTA trains or CTA platforms Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in the head and pushed onto train tracks on Chicago's West Side at about 9:37 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was on a Blue Line train when he was stabbed in the face Saturday night at about 10:45 p.m.