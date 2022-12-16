Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police

article

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday.

Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.

Responding officers arrested Lawson as he was attempting to flee.

Lawson was also identified as the offender who, minutes before the robbery, took merchandise from a retail business in the first block of South State, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.