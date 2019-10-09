Man robs same Oak Lawn bank again almost 2 years later: FBI

article

A man is wanted by the FBI for robbing the same Oak Park bank a second time on Tuesday — almost two years after the first.

The man entered the TCF Bank branch, 10350 S. Pulaski Rd., about 12:20 p.m. and demanded cash, the FBI said.

The suspect, who was not armed, left with an unspecified amount of money, according to FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a White Sox cap.

The man, who is 5-feet-10 and in his 40s, is also wanted for robbing the same bank more than a year ago on Nov. 17, 2017, the FBI said.

In that robbery, he wore a red hooded sweatshirt and an Arizona Cardinals baseball hat. The FBI says in an online post that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Up to $1,000 is being offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest.