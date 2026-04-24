Man sentenced to 22 years in Waukegan Dollar General shooting: prosecutors

The Brief Kaleb Brown, 23, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for a February 2022 shooting of a Dollar General employee in Waukegan after being convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm. Prosecutors presented additional evidence, including testimony linking Brown to a firearm in a separate incident and jail video showing him in a fight with other inmates. The victim said the shooting caused lasting physical and emotional harm, while authorities have not released further details about the case.



A man accused in a February 2022 shooting of a Dollar General employee in Waukegan has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

What we know:

Kaleb Brown, 23, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection with the shooting, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Kaleb Brown, 23. (Lake County State's Attorney)

Brown was convicted in December 2025 of aggravated battery with a firearm following a jury trial.

During sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence in aggravation, including testimony from a former Zion police officer and a Lake County sheriff’s correctional officer.

The former Zion officer testified that in June 2022, he responded to assist with a traffic stop involving Brown, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Brown and another passenger fled from police during the stop, prosecutors said.

Authorities later searched the vehicle and recovered two firearms. Forensic testing showed Brown’s DNA on one of the weapons.

A correctional officer testified about a January 2026 incident at the county jail, where surveillance video showed Brown involved in a physical altercation with multiple inmates, according to prosecutors.

The victim submitted a written impact statement that was read in court, describing the physical and emotional injuries he suffered as a result of the shooting.

The victim said the shooting "permanently altered" his life and forced him to abandon several of his goals, prosecutors said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the shooting or the victim.

Aggravated battery with a firearm carries a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison and must be served at 85%, prosecutors said.