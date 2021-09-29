Man shoots 72-year-old with paintballs after being denied parking in South Shore

A person who was denied access to a parking lot Wednesday morning shot a 72-year-old man several times with a paintball gun in the South Shore neighborhood.

The male became upset after the 72-year-old refused him parking around 10:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 73rd Street and shot him multiple times with a paintball gun, police said.

The victim was shot in the abdomen, back and right arm and suffered bruising but denied treatment, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Within the past year, hundreds of paintball gun attacks have been reported across the city.