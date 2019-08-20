Man shoots intruder in backyard in East Garfield Park

article

A 49-year-old man was shot after intruding into another man’s backyard Tuesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. in the backyard of a residence in the 2900 block of West Walnut Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the left thigh by the homeowner, a 54-year-old man.

The intruder was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooter has a valid concealed carry license but is currently in custody pending an investigation by Area Central detectives.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said.