Man shot 3 times on Chicago's South Side

A 23-year-old man was shot three times in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood Wednesday, police said.

According to Chicago police, just after 10:20 a.m., the man was standing in the 11000 block of south Halsted, when an unknown offender approached him and began to fire shots.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, left leg and right calf, police said. He is listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two Detectives are investigating.