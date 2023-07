A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park on Saturday.

Police said the victim, 23, was standing in front of a residence just before 2 p.m. when someone drove by in a stolen Chevy Equinox.

Someone inside the Chevy opened fire. The victim was shot in the back and buttocks.

There are no suspects in custody.