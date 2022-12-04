Man shot by carjackers in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood

Chicago police are looking for the carjackers who shot a victim multiple times on Sunday night.

The incident happened on South Cicero near 64th in West Lawn around 7:47 p.m.

The victim, 34, was inside a vehicle when "multiple male offenders" came up with handguns and told him they were taking the car.

The victim fought back and one of the carjackers repeatedly shot him in the abdomen. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

No one is in custody.