Man shot at by Chicago police charged in South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month on the South Side that involved police gunfire, authorities said.
What we know:
Antonio Gilford was arrested Thursday in the 7000 block of South Clyde and faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, Chicago police said in a statement.
Gilford was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm against a peace officer, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Police said the charges stem from an Aug. 15 incident in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, where Gilford allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle before fleeing.
Officers at the scene fired toward Gilford, who is believed to have been struck but left a hospital before receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.
What's next:
Gilford is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Saturday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.