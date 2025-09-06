Man shot at by Chicago police charged in South Side shooting

article

The Brief A 24-year-old man was charged after allegedly firing into an occupied vehicle last month on Chicago’s South Side. Police say officers shot at Antonio Gilford as he fled, and he later sought but left medical care for non-life-threatening injuries. Gilford faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, and is due in court Saturday.



A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month on the South Side that involved police gunfire, authorities said.

What we know:

Antonio Gilford was arrested Thursday in the 7000 block of South Clyde and faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, Chicago police said in a statement.

Gilford was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm against a peace officer, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Police said the charges stem from an Aug. 15 incident in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, where Gilford allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle before fleeing.

Officers at the scene fired toward Gilford, who is believed to have been struck but left a hospital before receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

What's next:

Gilford is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Saturday.