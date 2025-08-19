Chicago crime: Suspect hit by gunfire during police shooting in South Shore, COPA says

The Brief A suspect was shot during a police shooting in South Shore last Friday, COPA says. Officers chased the gunman after seeing them shoot at an unknown victim. One of the officers fired their gun. An initial police report indicated there were no injuries in the shooting.



The gunman was shot during a police shooting in the South Shore neighborhood last Friday, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Initial information on the shooting from the Chicago Police Department indicated that no injuries were reported.

The backstory:

The incident began a little after 2 p.m. on Friday in the 2000 block of E. 71st Street when officers saw the gunman fire multiple shots in the direction of an unknown victim, CPD said.

The gunman fled on foot, and both officers gave chase. COPA said the officers commanded the gunman to stop, and one of them fired their gun.

Investigators later determined the suspect was hit by gunfire.

What we don't know:

COPA did not specify if the suspect was hit by the officer’s gun.

It was also unclear what the extent of the suspect's injuries were.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

What's next:

The officers were placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days during the investigation, led by COPA.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.