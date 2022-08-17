Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk

A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.