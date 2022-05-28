Man shot dead in Chicago Lawn neighborhood on city's South West Side

One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side.

About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Advertisement

There was no one in custody.