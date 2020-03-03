Man shot dead in Roseland after argument during basketball game

article

A man was fatally shot while playing basketball Tuesday in Roseland on the South Side.

He was playing with a group of people about 11:35 a.m. in the 200 block of East 111th Street when an argument broke out, Chicago police said. Palmer Park is on that block.

A male pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting the 25-year-old in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter was described as between 6 feet and 6-foot-3, and wearing maroon shorts.

The 9th Ward early voting site in Palmer Park was temporarily closed as police investigated, Chicago Election Board Spokesman James Allen said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death but hasn’t released the man’s identity.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives were investigating.