Man shot dead is 4th Joliet homicide in a week

A 47-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Joliet, marking the fourth homicide in the city in a week.

Floyd E. Faint Sr. was shot about 4:25 p.m. in the rear of a home in the 700 block of Francis Street, Joliet police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, another man was shot and killed in the 300 block of Grant Avenue.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to that block and chased a vehicle believed to be used in the shooting to rural Diamond, where it crashed, police said. Four people from the vehicle were arrested. The name of the 20-year-old victim in that shooting has not been released.

On April 25, a double homicide was reported in the 1100 block of Parkwood Drive.

Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired and found three people with gunshot wounds, police said. The trio was taken to local hospitals, where two died of their injuries.

They were identified as Treshon Holland, 24, and 18-year-old Trevael Barefield, authorities. Holland lived in Naperville, while Barefield resided in Plainfield.