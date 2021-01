A 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon during a domestic dispute in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was in a home about 4:40 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Union Avenue when the dispute broke out and someone shot the man in the lower right leg, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.