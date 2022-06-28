Man shot during fight in Roseland; 1 in custody

A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight with a female Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 30-year-old man was fighting with a female around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

The man was shot in the back and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The female was taken into custody. Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

Area Two detectives are investigating.