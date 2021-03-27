Man shot during funeral procession in Gresham

article

A 31-year-old man was shot while riding in a funeral procession Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 6:50 p.m. when someone fired shots as the procession passed through the 7600 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and arm, and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.