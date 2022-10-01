Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood

A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday.

Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m.

The victim was shot in the back during the incident and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.