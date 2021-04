A man was in a backyard in Lawndale on Saturday afternoon when he was shot.

The shooting happened behind a home on South Avers Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The victim, 45, said that someone walked up, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The man took a bullet to the leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Sun-Times Media Wire contibuted to this story.