Man shot in Chicago's Eden Garden neighborhood on Far South Side

A 22-year-old man was shot Saturday in Eden Garden on the Far South Side.

About 2 p.m. he was standing on the corner in the 100 block of East 132nd Street, when a passing white Kia fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the left leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

