Man shot in Chicago's Eden Garden neighborhood on Far South Side

Published 
Near South Side
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot Saturday in Eden Garden on the Far South Side.

About 2 p.m. he was standing on the corner in the 100 block of East 132nd Street, when a passing white Kia fired shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the left leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

