A young man was hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.

Police said the victim was on a sidewalk along West Adams near South Keeler around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot.

He was wounded in the left hip and right leg.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.