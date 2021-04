A man was shot after getting into an argument Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 42-year-old told officers he was in the 500 block of West 85th Street, when he got into an argument with a friend who pulled out a gun and shot him in the face, Chicago police said.

He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.