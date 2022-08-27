Man shot in face on South Side drove himself to police station for help

A 48-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the face on Chicago's South Side early Saturday.

The victim was in an alley located in the 10500 block of South Yates in South Deering around 12:11 a.m. when he was shot in the face, Chicago police said.

The victim drove to the 4th District police station where he asked for help.

The victim was then transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.