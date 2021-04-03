Man shot in foot during Rogers Park drive-by

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 2 a.m., the man was standing next to his vehicle in the 7200 block of North Clark Street when a silver-colored vehicle drove by him and someone from inside began firing shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck on the foot and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.