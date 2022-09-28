Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.