Man shot in Hermosa as he was getting out of a car

A man was shot Sunday in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The man was getting out of a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

