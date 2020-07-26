Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in Hermosa as he was getting out of a car

Hermosa
CHICAGO - A man was shot Sunday in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The man was getting out of a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

