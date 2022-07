A man was shot and wounded Sunday morning in Hyde Park.

The 26-year-old was driving just before 11 a.m. in the 700 block of East Midway Plaisance when someone in a white Nissan Altima started shooting toward him, police said.

He was struck in the thigh and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.