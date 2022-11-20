Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Back of the Yards
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago mom organizes holiday toy drive in honor of her son who was a victim of gun violence

One Chicago mom took her grief and created a non-profit organization that gives Chicago kids toys around the holidays. Jalisa Ford founded 1Jar Foundation in honor of her little boy who was a victim of Chicago gun violence. This season the foundation celebrated its third annual toy drive.

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday.

Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot.

He was hospitalized in good condition.