Man shot in leg in Back of the Yards

Chicago mom organizes holiday toy drive in honor of her son who was a victim of gun violence
One Chicago mom took her grief and created a non-profit organization that gives Chicago kids toys around the holidays. Jalisa Ford founded 1Jar Foundation in honor of her little boy who was a victim of Chicago gun violence. This season the foundation celebrated its third annual toy drive.
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood on Sunday.
Police said the man was in a home on South Carpenter near West 52nd around 2 p.m. when he was shot.
He was hospitalized in good condition.