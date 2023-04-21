Man shot in Little Village: police

A 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday morning.

Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Little Village around 1:48 a.m.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

There are no other details available at this time.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.