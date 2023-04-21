Man shot in Little Village: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday morning.
Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 2400 block of South St. Louis Avenue in Little Village around 1:48 a.m.
He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
There are no other details available at this time.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.