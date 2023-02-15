Man shot in neck during attempted robbery at South Loop apartment: police

A 27-year-old man was at a gathering in a South Loop apartment when he was shot during an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was with several others on the 14th floor of a building in the 1300 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone at the gathering tried to rob him.

During the attempted robbery, the suspect shot the victim in the neck before leaving.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

SWAT officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. and secured the apartment building. The shooter was not arrested.

There were no other injuries reported, and Area Three detectives are investigating.