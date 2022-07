A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland.

The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton.

At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said.

He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.