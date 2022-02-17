Man shot in the ear in West Town

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction, police said.

The man was struck by a bullet in the back of his ear, police said.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

