Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
17
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:19 AM CST until THU 5:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, La Salle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 9:58 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
from THU 10:55 AM CST until FRI 4:31 AM CST, Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Man shot in the ear in West Town

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
West Town
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking around 10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Campbell Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction, police said.

The man was struck by a bullet in the back of his ear, police said.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP