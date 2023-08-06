Man shot in the head during argument in Belmont Central

A man is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in Belmont Central Saturday night.

At about 11:40 p.m., a 34-year-old man was in the 2400 block of North Meade Avenue when he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown offender, police said.

The offender then fired shots, striking the man in the head and left buttocks.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.