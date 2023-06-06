Man shot twice in the head in Lawndale

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:24 p.m. in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue when shots were fired from the alley, police said.

He was shot in the forehead and cheek and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.