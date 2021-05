A man was shot Sunday afternoon in Trumbull Park on the Far South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on a sidewalk about 2:25 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue when a male approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

