Man shot in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Garfield Park.

About 8:40 p.m., the 27-year-old was involved in an argument in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue with a man who fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The gunman was described as 20 to 25 years old wearing a green jacket and blue jeans, police said. He fled in a light-colored Suburban.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

