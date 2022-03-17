Man shot in Zion in string of violence across Lake County: Police

A 36-year-old man was shot in Zion Wednesday night in what police believe to be a string of related acts of violence in the Lake County area.

According to police, just after 9 p.m., in the 2300 block of 20th Street, officers found the 36-year-old man shot in the leg.

The man was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover, police said.

Officers who responded to the scene said parties involved gave very little cooperation.

A search warrant of the residence was served, and several firearms were found, police said.

Officials said this incident is believed to be related to other acts of violence throughout Zion and other areas.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Zion police department at (847) 872-8000, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (847) 662-2222.