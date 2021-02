A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in South Deering on the South Side.

About 3:45 p.m., he was standing on the corner in the 9700 block of South Escanaba Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, four people got out, and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the buttocks and taken the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Area Two detectives area investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP