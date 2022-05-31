Man shot and seriously wounded during argument in Brighton Park

A man shot and seriously wounded another man during a verbal dispute Tuesday morning in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The two men were in the 4200 block of South Richmond Street around 6:05 a.m. when they began arguing, Chicago police said.

Police said the suspect retrieved a gun and opened fire, striking the 59-year-old male victim in the chest.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The gunman fled the scene and is not currently in custody, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.