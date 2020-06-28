Man shot Sunday afternoon in Austin, one of dozens of shootings so far this weekend

A 32-year old man was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:45 p.m. he was standing in the 5200 block of West Le Moyne Street, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up, someone got out and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right shoulder and taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, in good condition, police said.

Chicago police are investigating this and dozens of other shootings that have happened in Chicago this weekend.

One of those shootings was a drive-by in Austin that left three people wounded.

And there is a $13,000 reward being offered for the arrest of the killer of 3-year-old Mekhi James in Austin over Father's Day weekend.