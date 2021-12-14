Man shot on Eisenhower Expressway

A man was shot while driving Sunday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway on the city's West Side.

The 28-year-old was driving around 4:50 p.m. on I-290 near Independence Boulevard when he was struck by gunfire coming from another vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All lanes of I-290 were shut down by 5:50 p.m. as Illinois State Police investigated. Lanes were reopened around 8:25 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact ISP at (847) 294-4400, or ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

