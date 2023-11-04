Man shot in thigh during Chicago road rage incident

A 28-year-old man was wounded in a road rage shooting Saturday morning in Cragin on the South Side.

Chicago police said the man was driving in the 2400 block of North Cicero Avenue around 7:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with another driver.

The suspect pulled out a gun and fire shots in the man's direction, striking him in the left thigh. The victim drove himself to Community First Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is currently in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.