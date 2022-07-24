Man shot to death after intervening in altercation on Chicago's South Side

A man was killed after intervening in an altercation on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of South Winchester.

At 3:30 a.m., a male offender and a 25-year-old woman were in a verbal altercation inside a residence when a 37-year-old man attempted to intervene.

The offender produced a firearm, and began firing shots in the direction of the victims, police said.

The 37-year-old man was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was shot in the right armpit and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

According to police, the incident appears to be domestic related.