Man found shot to death in Burnside home; another wounded

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Burnside
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death and another was wounded Sunday night at a residence in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a report of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in a home in the 9400 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to CPD.

They found a 27-year-old man lying on the bedroom floor with three gunshot wounds to the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Another man, 27, later showed up at the University of Chicago Medical Center and said he had been shot by someone he knew in the same residence. He was shot in the stomach and was listed in good condition, police said.

Two handguns were recovered from the residence.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.