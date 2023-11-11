Man shot to death in Rogers Park: police

Chicago police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Rogers Park Friday night.

A 36-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

Police say an unknown vehicle approached and someone fired multiple shots into the victim's car.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and body. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There is currently no one in custody for the shooting.